CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $17.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 980,672 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 415,725 shares.The stock last traded at $13.51 and had previously closed at $13.49.
CMPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the second quarter worth $84,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CompoSecure Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.
CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CompoSecure
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.
