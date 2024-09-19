CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $12.67. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. CompoSecure shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 90,126 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMPO. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CompoSecure

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

In other news, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $75,635,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,043,320 shares in the company, valued at $15,427,066. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,635,771.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,043,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,427,066. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,942.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,867,586 shares of company stock valued at $82,870,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at $3,223,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 40.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 161,333 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in CompoSecure by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure Trading Up 9.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.