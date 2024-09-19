Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Insider Pauline Campbell Acquires 8,900 Shares of Stock

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) insider Pauline Campbell acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,470 ($32.63) per share, for a total transaction of £219,830 ($290,396.30).

CCC stock opened at GBX 2,468 ($32.60) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,645.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. Computacenter plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,354.83 ($31.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,004 ($39.68). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,661.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,729.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 23.30 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is 4,733.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,900 ($51.52) to GBX 3,800 ($50.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,300 ($43.59) to GBX 3,050 ($40.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company provides workplace solutions, including device as a service, collaboration management, endpoint management, and intelligent support experience; cloud services, application and Al platforms, custom applications, and business automation; infrastructure service, data center and edge platforms, relocation and migration, and operational resilience; and networking solutions and services.

