Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,942 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.7% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MBB opened at $96.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

