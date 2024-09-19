Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,340 BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth $5,127,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 54,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 418.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period.

BINC stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

