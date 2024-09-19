Concorde Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF comprises 1.6% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $110,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $49.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.73.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

