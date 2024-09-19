Concorde Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,938,000 after buying an additional 4,907,948 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,869 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.96 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

