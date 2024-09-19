Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $195.16 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $197.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.19 and its 200-day moving average is $185.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

