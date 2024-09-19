Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $264,000 Position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPAY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $335.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $52.92.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

