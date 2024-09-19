Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $739,000 Stock Position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,091 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 94.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NXDT opened at 6.30 on Thursday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 4.67 and a 52 week high of 9.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 5.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero bought 24,828 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 5.10 per share, for a total transaction of 126,622.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 232,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,186,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 9,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 5.44 per share, with a total value of 53,486.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,403,656. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 24,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 5.10 per share, for a total transaction of 126,622.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,186,509.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,744 shares of company stock worth $379,896.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

