Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,199,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,600,000 after buying an additional 678,231 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 76,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $8.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

