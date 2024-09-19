Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,461,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,957 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,012,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,208,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,129,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,772,000 after acquiring an additional 284,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 475,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,137,000 after buying an additional 278,798 shares in the last quarter.

SPMO stock opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.44. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $91.64.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

