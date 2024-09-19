Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases 550 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $172.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $174.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.46 and a 200-day moving average of $162.53.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

