Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 2,950 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

