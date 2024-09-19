Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 279,285 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,745,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,679,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 531,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 51,599 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $21.24 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $22.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

