Concorde Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039,032 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,698,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,605,000 after purchasing an additional 705,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,342,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,645,000 after buying an additional 3,035,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,522,000 after buying an additional 4,890,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.22 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

