Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 5,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.
Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.
