Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Trading 9.1% Higher

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 73,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 113,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Condor Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.54 and a current ratio of 30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.16.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

