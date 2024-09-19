Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Director Andrew Regan Sells 150,000 Shares

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Regan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,214,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,650.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Andrew Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Andrew Regan sold 1,514,100 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $393,666.00.
- On Monday, July 15th, Andrew Regan sold 1,005,200 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $251,300.00.
- On Friday, July 12th, Andrew Regan sold 1,389,820 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $347,455.00.
- On Monday, July 8th, Andrew Regan sold 35,923 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $18,320.73.
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Andrew Regan sold 1,000 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $640.00.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,255,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,714. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.
About Conduit Pharmaceuticals
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.
