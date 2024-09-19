Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Director Andrew Regan Sells 35,923 Shares

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Regan sold 35,923 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $18,320.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,441,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,303.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Conduit Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, July 17th, Andrew Regan sold 1,514,100 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $393,666.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Andrew Regan sold 1,005,200 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $251,300.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Andrew Regan sold 1,389,820 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $347,455.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Andrew Regan sold 150,000 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $49,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Andrew Regan sold 1,000 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $640.00.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,255,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conduit Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Conduit Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.