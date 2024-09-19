Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.39. Conifex Timber shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.25 to C$0.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CFF

Conifex Timber Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$15.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$31.80 million for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. Equities analysts expect that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.0300312 EPS for the current year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.