Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.39. Conifex Timber shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.25 to C$0.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
Conifex Timber Trading Down 2.5 %
Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$31.80 million for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. Equities analysts expect that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.0300312 EPS for the current year.
Conifex Timber Company Profile
Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.
