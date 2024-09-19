Constellium Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of 143% compared to the average daily volume of 2,062 put options.

Constellium Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSTM traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $16.90. 301,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,554. Constellium has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Report on CSTM

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Constellium by 61.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the second quarter worth about $3,567,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Constellium by 290.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellium

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.