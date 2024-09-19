Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $195.04

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $195.04 and last traded at $194.58, with a volume of 449001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $192.15.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davies Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

