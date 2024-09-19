Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.37. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 3,621,000 shares changing hands.
Contango Oil & Gas Trading Up 3.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile
Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Contango Oil & Gas
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.