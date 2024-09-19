Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €52.74 ($58.60) and last traded at €53.28 ($59.20). 322,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €53.62 ($59.58).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €57.78 and a 200 day moving average of €60.94.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

