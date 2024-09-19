Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 195,405 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 75,016 shares.The stock last traded at $19.80 and had previously closed at $18.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Contineum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Contineum Therapeutics
Contineum Therapeutics Trading Up 8.6 %
Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,642,000.
About Contineum Therapeutics
Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Contineum Therapeutics
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Contineum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contineum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.