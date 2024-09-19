Contrasting BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) and FMC (NYSE:FMC)

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) and FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of FMC shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of FMC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FMC has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A FMC 1 10 5 1 2.35

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BioLargo and FMC, as provided by MarketBeat.

FMC has a consensus price target of $68.63, indicating a potential upside of 6.83%. Given FMC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FMC is more favorable than BioLargo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioLargo and FMC”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million 5.92 -$3.50 million ($0.03) -8.12 FMC $4.08 billion 1.96 $1.32 billion $8.96 7.17

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BioLargo and FMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12% FMC 33.97% 7.52% 2.67%

Summary

FMC beats BioLargo on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

