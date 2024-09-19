Contrasting REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and REGENXBIO”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$69.67 million ($1.60) -0.44 REGENXBIO $89.04 million 6.93 -$263.49 million ($5.88) -2.13

Achilles Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REGENXBIO. REGENXBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 1 1 1 0 2.00 REGENXBIO 0 2 10 0 2.83

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Achilles Therapeutics and REGENXBIO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Achilles Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 463.38%. REGENXBIO has a consensus target price of $37.91, suggesting a potential upside of 202.55%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than REGENXBIO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and REGENXBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -47.24% -41.69% REGENXBIO -270.74% -68.21% -40.07%

Risk & Volatility

Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Achilles Therapeutics beats REGENXBIO on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achilles Therapeutics



Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient. It also develops CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. Achilles Therapeutics Plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About REGENXBIO



REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It also develops RGX-121 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type II that is in Phase III clinical trial; RGX-111 for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I; RGX-181 for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II; and RGX-381 to treat the ocular manifestations of CLN2 disease. In addition, the company licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Further, it has a collaboration and license agreement with AbbVie Global Enterprises Ltd. to develop ABBV-RGX-314 outside the United States. REGENXBIO Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

