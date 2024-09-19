Contrasting Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) & Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF)

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) and Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aritzia and Shoe Carnival”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aritzia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shoe Carnival $1.23 billion 1.02 $73.35 million $2.71 17.09

Shoe Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Aritzia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

66.1% of Shoe Carnival shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Shoe Carnival shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aritzia and Shoe Carnival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aritzia N/A N/A N/A Shoe Carnival 6.26% 13.26% 7.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aritzia and Shoe Carnival, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aritzia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shoe Carnival 0 1 1 0 2.50

Aritzia currently has a consensus price target of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.62%. Shoe Carnival has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.19%. Given Aritzia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aritzia is more favorable than Shoe Carnival.

Summary

Shoe Carnival beats Aritzia on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes. It offers its products under the Wilfred, Wilfred Free, Babaton, The Group by Babaton, Babaton 101, Ten by Babaton, Tna, Little Moon, Sunday Best, Super World, TnAction, Denim Forum, Auxiliary, Talula, Tna x EMU, New Era, and Merrell brands. The company was formerly known as Aritzia Capital Corporation and changed its name to Aritzia Inc. in August 2016. Aritzia Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app. Shoe Carnival, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

