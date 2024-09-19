Contrasting trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) & Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for trivago and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago 0 3 1 0 2.25 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A

trivago presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 52.35%. Given trivago’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe trivago is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

4.5% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of trivago shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares trivago and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago -41.42% 1.30% 0.73% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

trivago has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares trivago and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago $524.90 million 0.24 -$178.01 million ($2.82) -0.64 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $21.36 million 0.06 $290,000.00 N/A N/A

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than trivago.

Summary

trivago beats Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps. In addition, it offers access to its platform through various localized websites and apps in various languages. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

