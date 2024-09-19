Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Shares Down 6.1%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 124,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 214,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Copper Fox Metals Stock Down 7.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.08 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.

Get Copper Fox Metals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Copper Fox Metals

In other news, Director Elmer Stewart sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. 59.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile

Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Fox Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Fox Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.