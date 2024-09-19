Coral Products (LON:CRU) Shares Down 16.5%

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.40 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.40 ($0.12). 228,423 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 137,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.15).
Coral Products Trading Up 2.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.86. The company has a market capitalization of £8.46 million, a PE ratio of 925.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77.
Coral Products Company Profile
Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.
