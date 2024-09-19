Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.40

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.40 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 81.40 ($1.08), with a volume of 463364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.06).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £643.20 million, a PE ratio of 840.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 77.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.41.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.