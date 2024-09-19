Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as low as C$0.40. Cordoba Minerals shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 6,000 shares.

Cordoba Minerals Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53. The stock has a market cap of C$37.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Cordoba Minerals Company Profile

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

