Cormark Lowers 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) to Hold

Cormark lowered shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLD. TD Securities cut 155675 (BLD.TO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded 155675 (BLD.TO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 155675 (BLD.TO)

155675 (BLD.TO) Stock Performance

155675 has a 1-year low of C$49.61 and a 1-year high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.98 million.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.