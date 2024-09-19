Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 27511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Corsa Coal Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.57.

About Corsa Coal

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal in the Asia, North America, South America, and Europe. The company is involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. Its flagship mine is the Casselman Mine property with approximately 6.2 million tons of clean coking coal located in the Maryland, United States.

