Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) traded down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 673,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 721,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CJR.B has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.05 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.24 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.37 to C$0.05 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$0.31.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CJR.B

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 17.1 %

About Corus Entertainment

The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37.

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.