Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (TSE:KOR – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.09 and last traded at C$4.09. Approximately 115,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 239,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.
Corvus Gold Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.09. The stock has a market cap of C$519.44 million and a P/E ratio of -20.87.
About Corvus Gold
Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Corvus Gold
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.