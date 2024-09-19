Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.59.
CTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTRA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy
Coterra Energy Price Performance
NYSE CTRA opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Coterra Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.
About Coterra Energy
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.
