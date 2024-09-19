Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 819,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,881 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COUR. CWM LLC lifted its position in Coursera by 7,568.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 72.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 26.1% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

NYSE COUR opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,203,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,512,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $51,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,479.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,203,892 shares in the company, valued at $60,512,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,847 shares of company stock worth $274,832 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

