Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Gap Up to $7.65

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.65, but opened at $8.30. Coursera shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 297,310 shares trading hands.

COUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.73.

Coursera Stock Up 8.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $51,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,479.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,203,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,512,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $51,976.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 207,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,479.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,847 shares of company stock valued at $274,832. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Coursera by 936.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 404,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,299 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Coursera by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

