CP High Yield Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:HYTR) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

CP High Yield Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:HYTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1313 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from CP High Yield Trend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
CP High Yield Trend ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:HYTR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,432. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. CP High Yield Trend ETF has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $24.26.
About CP High Yield Trend ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CP High Yield Trend ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for CP High Yield Trend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP High Yield Trend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.