CP High Yield Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:HYTR) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

CP High Yield Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:HYTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1313 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from CP High Yield Trend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

CP High Yield Trend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HYTR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,432. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. CP High Yield Trend ETF has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

About CP High Yield Trend ETF

The CP High Yield Trend ETF (HYTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CP High Yield Trend index. The fund aims to reduce risk by tracking a rules-based quantitative index of US bonds that will toggling between high yield and treasuries based on momentum. HYTR was launched on Jan 21, 2020 and is managed by Counterpoint.

