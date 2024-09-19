Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Gap Up to $41.56

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.56, but opened at $43.96. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 165,206 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRL. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $922.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 196.5% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 50,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 33,751 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth about $2,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

