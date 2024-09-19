Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to earn ($0.54) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -63.0%.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CMCT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.91. 13,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.58. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

