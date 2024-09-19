Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Update

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 722,300 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 794,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Price Performance

Shares of CSASF stock opened at C$19.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.37. Credit Saison has a 12-month low of C$19.89 and a 12-month high of C$19.89.

About Credit Saison

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

