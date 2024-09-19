Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) were up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.56. Approximately 221,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,217,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -160.22 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14.

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $191,426.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,908,161.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $3,704,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,529,738 shares in the company, valued at $65,140,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $191,426.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,908,161.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,036,190 shares of company stock valued at $31,033,447. 23.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.