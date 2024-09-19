Creightons (LON:CRL) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.84

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.84 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32.48 ($0.43), with a volume of 944454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Creightons Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.13 million, a PE ratio of -658.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Creightons Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Creightons’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Creightons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Creightons

In other Creightons news, insider William McIlroy sold 10,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £2,795,000 ($3,692,206.08). 47.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

