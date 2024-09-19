Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.60

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.60 and traded as high as $9.16. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 105,428 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $536.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,384,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 13.6% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 637,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 76,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

