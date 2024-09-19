Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $130.00

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.78), with a volume of 6674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.78).

Crimson Tide Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 150.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 166.15. The company has a market capitalization of £8.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2,700.00 and a beta of 0.58.

About Crimson Tide

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

