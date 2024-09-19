CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRSP stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.68. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.